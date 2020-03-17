Town of Amherst officials are asking residents of the town to make payments online on the town's website, www.amherst.va.gov.

The request is to limit the contact as much as possible at Town Hall due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.

If town residents must make payments with a check or cash, they are asked to place the payment in the drop box at the side of the building at 174 South Main St. 

Payments received by 5 p.m. will be entered the same day, according to the town's official Facebook page. Residents will concerns or questions are encouraged to call (434) 946-7885 rather than coming to the office. 

