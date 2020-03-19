Amherst Town Hall will close until further notice effective at 5 p.m. Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a notice on the town's website. 

Employees will be rotating in an attempt to answer phone calls. In an effort to conduct town business to the greatest extent possible in a manner avoiding direct interpersonal contact at town hall, payment of taxes, fees and utilities must be made through one of the following: 

»Online access at www.amherstva.gov

»Via mail, at Town of Amherst, P.O. Box 280, Amherst, VA 24521

»The secure drop box located at the side of the building, 174 S. Main St., Amherst. 

Other services — such as applications for permits, licenses and applications for utility services — may be done by phone or email. Many forms can we downloaded from the town's website. 

Meals and beverage taxes and lodging taxes remain due by the 20th of each month or penalties and interest will accrue, the notice states. However, in light of the IRS ruling extending tax filing deadlines to July 15 the deadline for payment of the town business license tax is extended to Aug. 1. 

"We want to stress that we do understand the impact that this virus is having on the economy, our constituents and our own families," the notice said. "Please stay safe and know that we are all in this together."

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

