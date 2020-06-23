Amherst Town Hall anticipates reopening to the public on Friday, June 25, after being closed for walk-in service the past few months due to COVID-19.
The town said in a notice on its official Facebook page it is short staffed and asks for residents to consider making payments through the drop box, online or by mail. Residents who walk in are required to wear a face mask covering maintain six feet of social distancing.
“We all hope that eventually we can return to the normal way of conducting business,” the notice states. “Until then, we would appreciate you understanding and help in trying to keep us all safe.”
- Justin Faulconer
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
