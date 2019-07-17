Amherst Town Council is targeting a community meeting in early September to gauge public feedback on plans for a new public park on Scott’s Hill Road next to Amherst County High School.
Council voted 4-1 during its July 10 meeting, with Janice Wheaton opposed, to endorse a plan from Town Manager Sara Carter to pursue trails, picnic and recreation space and an area for dogs to roam on the roughly seven-acre site near Garland Avenue.
In 2018, Council voted to buy the property for $35,000 from Dave McCormack, who heads a Petersburg-based company developing the former Amherst Milling Co. on Union Hill Road into a new brewery and restaurant. Town maintenance workers have cleared out the right-of-way, trimmed back overhanging trees, cleared out fences and brush, planted donated shrubbery and placed several benches built by a local Eagle Scout.
The property contains two streams, Williams and Rutledge creeks, and rolling hills with few level locations, according to Carter. It is ill-suited for a playground or athletic fields.
“We do not see this as a good location for any uses that are high volume,” Carter said.
Scott’s Hill Road and nearby Garland Avenue are narrow and winding and would not accommodate heavy traffic, she said. About 61% of the property, or 4.2 acres, is within a 1% floodplain, meaning on any given year there is a 1% chance of a flood on the land, according to Carter’s report.
Wheaton, who later during the meeting was expelled from council for reasons town officials haven’t disclosed, was on a public relations committee that toured the site June 4. She said she had numerous logistical concerns with the park’s location and expressed frustration at council’s June 12 meeting when Mayor Dwayne Tuggle removed the matter from the committee’s further consideration so Carter could bring a staff report to the entire council for consideration.
Wheaton continued asking technical questions on the park’s location during the July 10 meeting, including proximity to a dam McCormack’s firm, Waukeshaw Development, owns.
“There’s very few places to put a fenced-in area for a dog park down there,” Wheaton said.
Carter’s report states a fenced area, benches, trash cans and a dog waste station are among minimal requirements for a dog park.
Carter recently met with Amherst County Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold, who indicated he is supportive of the idea of trail connections between the two properties, she told council. She said the town is looking at pursuing a memorandum of understanding between council and the Amherst County School Board for easements.
The intent is to have increased joint use between the park site and the high school property, determine the best trail opportunities and work toward a presentation to both public bodies regarding available options, according to Carter.
The park is envisioned to have a small parking lot of less than 20 spaces with an adequate area for vehicles to turn around.
“We don’t want herds of people down there,” Carter said.
A meeting is planned at the town hall with a goal of gaining public input about a conceptual design for the park. Depending on feedback, more meetings could be held to gather a level of consensus on the plan while the town looks to explore grant opportunities to fund the site’s development.
Carter said some people already are using the park. She said three boys recently stopped by town hall on their bikes and expressed thanks to the town for opening the site. Council member Rachel Carton said it gives young people in town something to do.
“It was adorable,” Carter said of the encounter. “I don’t think I have ever had young teenagers stop and give that type of feedback to us.”