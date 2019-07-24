An Amherst teenager is taking part in the 27th Annual Youth National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma this week.
Julia Becker, a rising sophomore at Temple Christian School in Madison Heights, is competing in several categories with her Arabian pony, BC Sadiki, or “Junior.” She is participating in her first Youth Nationals event from July 21-27 featuring competition in English, western, side saddle, native costume, working cow, dressage and hunter disciplines combined with leadership training, games, contests and parades. The event also includes more than $35,000 in scholarships for Arabian Horse Association (AHA) riders.
AHA is an equine association serving more than 85,000 Arabian, half-Arabian and Anglo-Arabian horse owners across North America.
