After lengthy review, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with shifting the makeup of the Amherst County Service Authority’s board of directors by appointing new citizen members in early 2020.
The board on Oct. 15 directed county staff to proceed with having new articles of incorporation and a new charter drawn up to implement the planned change. A public hearing will be held at the supervisors’ Nov. 19 meeting on appointing the two citizen members to the ACSA board.
For about 66 years the Amherst County Board of Supervisors has made up the service authority’s board membership. County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the plan to have two citizen members appointed by supervisors is the last in a string of county measures taken as part of an extensive initiative to make the county more friendly to the business community.
Rodgers said after conducting a survey with businesses it was found there was concern not enough information was getting to the service authority’s board and a more direct channel for ideas from the community is needed.
The Amherst County Economic Development Authority recommended reorganizing the ACSA board to bring in private sector participation, an effort the EDA wrote in an Oct. 11 summary will help make the county business-friendly while bringing a “new, creative” perspective.
Lee Cobb, a consultant to the EDA, told supervisors during his eight years in the role he has heard from the business community on the desire to have private sector participation on the service authority’s governing board.
“Many times these issues have come up in conversations,” Cobb said of the business community’s desire for a change, adding: “We just think it will make everything more effective.”
Supervisor Claudia Tucker had suggested having three citizen appointees: an at-large member, a member of the EDA or recommended by that body and a representative of the Amherst County Planning Commission or recommended by that panel. After much discussion, the board opted to go with initiating the plan to install two citizen members to start with.
Chairman Jimmy Ayers said he had reservations with totally disrupting the service authority board’s leadership and feels the two citizen members is “a good step forward” with possible later changes coming over time.
The county plans to have one appointed citizen member serve four years and another for two years starting in January 2020. After that point, all citizen appointees would serve for four-year term.
“I think that’s a happy medium to get us started,” Ayers said of the move.
Tucker said her suggestions weren’t a knee-jerk reaction and she spoke to various scientists, Sweet Briar College representatives and others with business backgrounds she feels would greatly enhance the service authority.
“Quite frankly, I think if we want to be a county in our region that leads and doesn’t mimic everyone else, I don’t know this [arrangement of three supervisor members and two citizen members] goes far enough,” Tucker said. “I don’t think it’s bold enough. Given my druthers, I would have made a recommendation for all citizen members.”
Tucker said the county has residents with excellent work history and expertise who could serve. Supervisor Jennifer Moore agreed and said she would be in favor of a total overhaul.
“I sit back and wonder if we’re just not being progressive,” Moore said. “We’re OK staying the same and that’s not what I’m about. I want change to come to Amherst County ... I feel like five citizen members would serve us well.”
Ayers said he feels the two citizen members is change and the county can always revisit the matter at any time the board chooses. Supervisor David Pugh said he didn’t think a reorganization was necessary and stressed the water and sewer rate payers need to stay properly represented by officials from those areas so they pay for what he described as the development community’s “pet projects.”
“The two [citizen] members is a suitable start,” Pugh said, adding it is difficult finding residents to serve on the county’s various boards and committees. “We can hardly get people to run for the board of supervisors — and that’s the truth.”
John Marks, a former county supervisor who lives in Madison Heights, said during public comments it should be mandatory for supervisors representing the District 4 and District 5 areas where water and sewer clients are the highest to remain on the service authority’s board. Not doing so is “just not good government,” Marks said, a point Ayers and Pugh said they agree with.
Alan Wood, of Madison Heights, said during public comments he feels citizen appointees must be service authority customers.
“The best and most appropriate role for ACSA in attracting business and residential development is to provide the highest quality service at the lowest possible cost for its customers,” Wood said. “A board comprised of as many ACSA customers as possible is one with the greatest vested interest in this result and is the most qualified to help attain this result.”
Service authority director Bob Hopkins said he initially opposed reorganizing its board but has come to now see it as a fantastic idea. However, he said taking three “rookies” and having them in the majority vote of such an important body in the county is a bad move.
“You need to have people in charge of this board who know what this board is about ... who know what they are doing to protect not only the service authority customers but all county citizens.”
First established as the Madison Heights Sanitary District in 1936, the authority board was made up of appointed citizen members until 1953 when then-supervisors, disappointed with scarce growth in utility connections in 17 years, disbanded it and took over management, Hopkins has said. As of September the authority had just more than 6,000 water accounts and 1,103 sewer accounts.
