In an effort to save money and reduce unsightly trash disposal, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors has authorized removing eight recycling containers at the Amelon and Ambriar shopping centers in Madison Heights and Amherst.
The recycling collections at those containers will be redirected to the county’s solid waste convenience centers.
Both recycling centers at the two shopping centers have experienced ongoing incidents of trash and recyclables being left on the ground, which has required public works and sheriff’s office personnel to go to those sites to clean up and investigate, according to a report before supervisors during a March 17 meeting.
“These sites are not staffed and continue to incur excessive charges, both due to recycling and hauling costs” and with county workers being called to clean up the sites, the report states.
Recycling is provided at the county’s five staffed convenience centers. Public works director Brian Thacker said the eight off-site containers open 24 hours a day bring improper dumping and staff has to go there at least once a week to clean them.
“We don’t have much control over it,” Thacker said.
The county will save $6,800 a year by removing those containers, he said. The board unanimously passed the measure.
“I think this will actually be doing something to clean up the trash in the county because people are using it inappropriately,” Supervisor Tom Martin said.
Also during the meeting, supervisors approved April 1 as the date to remove brush disposal containers from the two solid waste containers on Coolwell Road and U.S. 60 East and redirect it to the county’s landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights. The landfill that same day will adjust the landfill hours to remain open later on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The measure is projected to save $70,000 in hauling expenses.
Supervisors also approved appropriating $35,000 from the county’s solid waste fund to repair the landfill’s track loader, which pushes dirt over the trash delivered to the site.
In other news:
The board unanimously authorized a grant application to expand local probation and pretrial services to Amherst County’s court system. Such services generally aid in decreasing the county’s inmates expenses in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority by reducing sentences and recidivism rates, according to the county. The Amherst County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office has sought those services for several years, Rodgers said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
