A few days after a gathering in Lynchburg turned violent in the aftermath of the May 25 death of George Floyd, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance that would allow for curfews in times of emergency.
The board during its June 2 meeting voted 4-0, with member Jimmy Ayers absent, on the measure that gives the county administrator or his designee ability to impose a curfew if deemed necessary whenever an emergency occurs. The county administrator may deem such action necessary for the preservation of life or property, the implementation of emergency mitigation, preparedness, response action of recovery actions anticipated or resulting from dangers caused by any natural or man-made disaster, according to a news release the county issued following the vote.
County officials stress there is no curfew in place at this time and County Attorney Michael Lockaby told supervisors one would only take effect after the county administrator declares it.
“With the recent unrest in surrounding areas, the Board is being proactive in planning for possible emergency situations within the County,” the release said. “The mission of Amherst County’s government is to provide limited, efficient and effective government services that promote liberty and a high quality of life for our citizens.”
City of Lynchburg officials declared a temporary curfew after the May 31 gathering at and around the Fifth & Federal Station restaurant in Lynchburg, which was sparked by an escalation of tensions from various sources and led to numerous arrests. A city police officer also was injured.
Lockaby noted to supervisors the unfolding of events was less than a mile from the Amherst County line and the Madison Heights area. He said he spoke with City Attorney Walter Erwin about such an ordinance before presenting it to the supervisors.
The concept is to allow the county to have such a measure in place if it becomes advisable during any outbreak of violence or unrest in the county, Lockaby said. He said the county currently has an unlawful assembly ordinance that allows law enforcement to break up any gathering that leads to damaging private property and allows for arrests or fining individuals who don’t disperse in such situations.
The ordinance, which became effective June 2, gives exemptions to those traveling to and from work, home or places of worship, hospital personnel, members of the press, state and county employees and volunteers, military personnel, employees of public utility companies, private emergency medical transport workers, other emergency workers, anyone seeking emergency services or homeless persons.
Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said she spoke with Sheriff E.W. Viar about the measure.
“I personally would like to see us to give every tool to our sheriff’s department and our commonwealth’s attorney that we possibly can,” said Tucker.
Supervisor Tom Martin referred to the ordinance as a tool for the county to have in case the county’s chief executive officer deems it necessary to protect the county and citizens.
“We have no reason to believe that there is anything afoot in Amherst County,” Tucker said, referring to any unrest. “This is just being prepared.”
Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
