A design-build contract for a Rocky Mount-based firm to build a solid waste transfer station — a new method for Amherst County to dispose of trash by having it hauled away rather than buried at the county’s landfill — is targeted for approval at the board of supervisors’ Jan. 21 meeting.
The board held a public hearing on Dec. 17 on a proposed comprehensive agreement with Price Buildings, Inc. to design and build the new transfer station at the landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights. The project also includes the company building a new solid waste convenience center for collecting trash on Boxwood Farm Road and modifications to a solid waste center on Coolwell Road.
Bill Gillespie, the project manager, said a solicited proposal sent out to contractors drew three bids, including two from firms in Lynchburg and Roanoke.
“Really any of the three could have done this project,” Gillespie said.
While he said he couldn’t get into specifics because the contract hasn’t been finalized, the plan is to fine tune the project to $2.6 to $2.7 million for the new transfer station and work at the other two waste sites.
He described the transfer station as a steel metal building totaling about 8,600 square feet with an asphalt two-lane road leading up to it. The road would have plenty of space for trucks coming to and from the facility to pull off if necessary, he said.
“It’s a very simple building,” he said of the planned transfer station.
The board previously voted 4-1, with member David Pugh opposed, to pursue the transfer station rather than expanding the county landfill. When the transfer station opens, the plan is to close the landfill.
Pugh has described the county landfill as an asset and favored the known costs of keeping it going. County Administrator Dean Rodgers has said the transfer station would yield a cost savings over time and noted the regulatory burdens and liability continuing to bury trash in a landfill brings.
Two residents, Alan Wood and John Marks Jr., spoke during the hearing. Wood, of Madison Heights, said he is neither opposed or in support of the measure and would like to know more specifics about the figures tied to the proposal.
Marks, a former Amherst supervisor, said for the public to intelligently look at the prospective measure more details need to be known. “The citizens need to be able to see what all of these costs are broken down,” Marks said.
Gillespie said he would need to consult with the county attorney but noted until the contract is signed or a company is selected figures associated with the project are considered proprietary. The board must wait 30 days following the public hearing before taking final action on the agreement, according to the county.
In other news:The board approved a rezoning request and special exception request to allow Billy Blevins, who owns Jet Diesel Performance in Elon, to relocate his business to a parcel at 117 Enterprise Dr. in Madison Heights.
Blevins said his business has outgrown its current space at 2450 Elon Rd. and the larger facility helps him expand and offer more services he can’t provide now because of lack of space. The rezoning seeks to switch the parcel from Industrial (M-1) zoning to General Commercial (B-2).
Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said while the county doesn’t prefer to lose too much of industrial-zoned property the commercial district allows for a lot of uses, including light manufacturing. Blevins said the business in the new location is looking into operating nighttime hours to serve customers when they are off work, as well as work on larger vehicles.
“I appreciate you wanting to grow your business in our county,” Ayers said to Blevins.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
