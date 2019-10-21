The Amherst County Sheriff's Office announced on Oct. 18 the arrests of 20 individuals in connection with a drug roundup.
An Amherst County grand jury on Oct. 8 indicted a range of individuals on more than 69 drug and firearm-related offenses, according to a news release posted on the sheriff's office official Facebook page.
The operation focused on identifying street level distributors, determining their sources of supply and targeting them for prosecution, the release said. Partnerships with the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force, the Virginia State Police, the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and the Amherst County Commonwealth Attorney’s made it possible, the Amherst sheriff's office said.
A dozen of those arrested faces meth-related charges, according to the release. Of the 20 taken into custody, 17 are from Amherst County, two are from Campbell County and another is from Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, according to the Amherst Sheriff's Office.
- Justin Faulconer
