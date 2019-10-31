AMHERST — As part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug activity in Amherst County, Sheriff E.W. Viar on Wednesday announced progress in Operation Ghost Raptor, an initiative among local law enforcement agencies.
Viar said 12 of 16 people in what he described as a continuing criminal enterprise have been arrested as of Wednesday and its flow of heroin into the area has stopped completely. Two more sources have been identified and investigators are continuing their efforts, according to Viar.
Viar said the December 2017 death of William Boyd Carter, Jr., 22, from a fentanyl overdose was a catalyst for moving the operation forward and going after the source of drug suppliers.
"His mother and father are good friends of mine. I learned about the case," Viar said at a press conference Wednesday. "I promised both of them I would do everything I could to bring the people to justice that supplied the drugs to this young man."
As result of the operation, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office recently announced an Amherst grand jury in early October indicted various individuals on more than 69 drug and firearm-related offenses, leading to the arrests of nearly two-dozen people.
The operation focused on identifying street level distributors, determining their sources of supply and then targeting them for prosecution, according to the sheriff's office. Viar said sheriff's offices in Campbell and Appomattox counties, Virginia State Police, the Lynchburg Police Department, the Amherst Commonwealth Attorney's Office and the United States Marshall Service partnered on the operation in targeting a continuous criminal enterprise.
Operation Ghost Rider's purpose is to identify the source of heroin recovered in Amherst County, intercept the drug already in the county and before its arrival and to disrupt its flow into the Lynchburg area, he said.
Law enforcement launched a two-year investigation into the drug network and seized more than five ounces of heroin worth an estimated $35,000 in street value, Viar said. Investigators determined the continuing criminal enterprise targeted was responsible for for trafficking and selling more than 24 pounds of heroin in the Lynchburg area, he said.
"I am committed to allocating all available resources to restrict the flow of illegal narcotics into Amherst County," Viar said.
He said he hopes the efforts bring relief to the Carter family still coping with their loss. The Amherst County Sheriff's Office in a recent news release identified 18 individuals facing drug-related charges following the grand jury indictments last month, 15 of whom are from Amherst County.
Many of those charges are related to methamphetamine. Viar is running for a second term in the Nov. 5 election and faces challenges from three former Amherst sheriff's deputies: Noel De Palma, Luciano Freitas and George Lee.
The war on drugs was front and center during a community forum among sheriff's candidates on Oct. 23 in Madison Heights. During that gathering Freitas said he feels more can be done to combat drug activity, at one point saying Madison Heights is referred to by some as "Meth Heights," and claimed the county is losing the war under Viar's leadership in the sheriff's office.
Viar defended his office's efforts to combat drugs and said he feels his deputies are highly trained. He's proud of the work that's been undertaking on that front, he said.
"I'll tell anyone, we're not winning the war on drugs but we're fighting it," Viar said at the forum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.