The Amherst County Service Authority's office on Phelps Road in Madison Heights will reopen to the public on Monday, June 1, after being closed for two months to protect staff and public in response to the coronavirus.

The office's public area is used for bill payments, account setups, and customer questions, and is a small area, so only two people will be allowed inside at a time, one at each of the pair of clerk windows. The authority provides public water and sewer service to a portion of county residents and businesses. 

Staff will be wearing masks and gloves; the public is recommended to wear masks and maintain six feet separation from each other.

- From staff reports

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

