The Amherst County Service Authority passed a resolution during its April 7 meeting honoring one of its employees, Harsh Sharma, for his service to the country during a recent tour in Afghanistan as part of the U.S. National Guard.
Sharma, who joined the authority in June 2018 as a trainee and was appointed six months later to accounting clerk, left for his tour as a specialist for the National Guard in Afghanistan in late May 2019 and returned home this month.
In upcoming weeks he will return to work at the the authority.
In February he arranged for an American flag to be flown in Afghanistan on behalf of the Amherst County Service Authority. He framed the flag and presented it to the authority, which will be displayed in the county administration building’s board meeting room.
Chairwoman Claudia Tucker presented the resolution to Sharma, who received a standing ovation during the meeting.
“We can’t thank you enough for what you’ve done from the Service Authority and our country,” Tucker said. “You’re pulling double duty. You have our heartfelt thanks.”
Sharma thanked the county for its recognition, which he added “really makes me feel special.”
“It’s just good to be back home,” Sharma said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
