Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said in a video message posted on the division's website Monday school officials will keep distributing at-home learning materials following the announcement all schools in Virginia are shut down for the rest of the school year.
"We will continue to have our distribution spots. We will continue doing this until April 13," Arnold said.
The Chromebooks, flash drives and learning packets in April will include new material to help students with learning as the division will lose nine weeks of school. He said the division does not want students to begin a new grade level with a "nine-week hole."
"I know this is a difficult time for everybody," Arnold said. "... We do not want students to have gaps in their learning."
The division also will continue to regularly distribute meals to students and families during the shutdown, he said. As far as how graduation, final grades and credits will be handled, he said the school system will get more guidance from the Virginia Department of Education on Tuesday, March 24 and will keep the public informed when more information is available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.