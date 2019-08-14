Amherst County Public Schools seeks a grant to cover up to $250,000 of the cost of constructing a security vestibule at the county’s high school.
The division is putting vestibules — safety barriers at the front entrances of buildings — in all schools to improve security and funnel all visitors directly into the main office before they can gain access to the rest of the school. Seven of the 10 schools had those vestibules installed by the first day of school Aug. 14, but the layout of Madison Heights Elementary, Monelison Middle School and the high school require more work, according to William Wells, assistant superintendent.
The cost of installing the vestibules in nine schools is covered through the $250,000 sale of the former Pleasant View Elementary School last year, according to school officials. The school closed its doors in 2017.
Bids for security work in the three remaining schools were received in late July. The Madison Heights Elementary project is slated to cost $42,101; Monelison is set at $67,600 and the high school is projected to cost $246,166 with a $20,000 contingency. Enough money is set aside for Madison Heights Elementary and Monelison Middle. Those projects are moving forward, but construction costs at the high school require additional money.
At the Amherst County School Board’s Aug. 8 meeting, the board was presented a memo from Wells requesting $266,166 from the division’s capital improvement fund to cover the high school project. If approved, any grant money could be used to replenish the CIP, according to the memo.
Superintendent Rob Arnold said the board was asked to act immediately on the request; by its Sept. 12 meeting, more may be known about the status of the grant application.
Arnold said because of the extra level of security, more effort would be required to get adults into schools.
“Sometimes there is frustration when change happens,” Arnold said. “I just want our public to be patient because we’re trying to protects kids...”
Wells said on the first day many parents, especially of kindergarten students, want to walk them to class. Principals are aware of that and will work to make the first day smooth as possible.
The high school project would include a breezeway from the current front entrance to the main office, which would undergo a renovation, Wells said. The security project is expected to take four months, possibly longer, according to school officials. It could be completed in early 2020, if the money is available, Wells said.
“It won’t affect students’ movement at all, but we would have to move folks in the front office,” Wells said.
Arnold also recognized Wells during last week’s meeting for working on a group’s effort to update the crisis plans for all county schools.
“That was a massive undertaking,” Arnold said.
Wells said the crisis plans were given updates for the first time in years, noting much has changed in the two decades.
“We just thought it was the right time to do it,” Wells said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.