Amherst County Public Schools educators on April 17 provided another phase of at-home learning materials for students and families, a measure aimed at bridging an educational gap left in the wake of school closures from the novel coronavirus.
In an April 14 online video post, Superintendent Rob Arnold said school counselors and administrators recently have reached out to students to check on them during uncertain times. A week after the county’s schools closed on March 13 on the order of Gov. Ralph Northam to slow the spread of COVID-19 cases, Amherst school officials distributed 1,650 Chromebooks, more than 100 flash drives and nearly 800 learning packets to families who drove to the schools in droves.
The division on April 17 made new learning material available to those families to last through six weeks.
“We ask that you take your time,” Arnold said in the video message to students. “It is really, really important for you to stay engaged with this material. It’s not being graded, but that doesn’t mean it’s not important.”
The division is aiming to curb a “summer slide,”a term for a student’s decline in academic skills between the end of one school year and the beginning of the next. This year the time off is extended through the school closures, which he referred to as the “COVID-19 slide,” which can result in significant learning loss if students and families don’t work to stay on top of the schoolwork, especially in the younger grade levels.
“It’s important to stay engaged even though it’s difficult,” Arnold said. “We recommend you continue doing this work.”
Teachers have been asked to stay in contact with students and offer support to families, he said. The division also is working with a local television news affiliate have televised lessons in areas such as math, science and social studies available in upcoming weeks, Arnold said. Filming will begin in May, he added.
School counselors are contacting students to discuss grading, moving on to the next grade levels and how the lack of Standards of Learning testing this year because of the pandemic factors in, he said. Report cards are set to go out May 29 that reflect a cumulative average of work prior to school closings.
The division has made free WiFi available at numerous school facility grounds available to residents struggling with reliable internet. “We know that’s a huge issue,” Arnold said. “We are working on that to help our community with that.”
The division has not yet formally announced how it will handle Amherst County High School’s graduation on May 23, which was planned for Liberty University’s indoor track facility. ACHS Principal Derrick Brown said Monday school officials are unable to plan for a physical gathering because of the uncertainty of the COVID crisis and the state’s shelter-in-place orders.
Arnold said in the video message safety is the division’s most important priority.
“We don’t know when and how we’re going to get back to a normal place where students are coming back to our schools every day,” Arnold said. “… I can assure you we have a great staff and they are working hard to make sure our needs are met right now. They’ve also spent a lot of time thinking about what it’s going to look like in the future, and how to make sure that when your students do return that we’re ready for them and we have supports in place to get them moving forward again when it does happen.”
Amherst County School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said in an email to the New Era-Progress she misses many school- related events this time of year such as concerts, picnics, spring sports and award ceremonies.
Liggon said on behalf of the board she is overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation the tremendous amount of work Arnold and division staff have done to continuing providing a means of learning for the county’s youth.
“During these unprecedented times, we have provided food, instruction and a sense of belonging as an Amherst County family,” Liggon said. “I have seen the innovative ideas from all staff, teachers, administrators, transportation and nutrition services [workers]. As we conclude this academic year, these last weeks are important for continued success of our students for the future. Let us finish strong.”
