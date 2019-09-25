After nearly a year of work, a proposed comprehensive plan to steer the direction of Amherst County Public Schools for the next five years recently was presented to the county’s school board.
Superintendent Rob Arnold described the 49-page draft document as a roadmap for the division of 10 schools and more than 3,700 students in organizing educators’ work in six crucial areas: equity, community engagement, human resources, operations, student support, and student outcomes. School officials held several community meetings with county residents, parents and business and faith-based leaders within the past year for input in the plan.
“We’re on a journey to a place where we’re providing excellence for all of our students,” Arnold said while presenting the plan to the school board on Sept. 12.
The document will allow educators to focus on continuous improvement in all 10 schools and will concentrate on building relationships that foster a student-centered culture, Arnold said. The plan’s six focus areas and its associated objectives will drive the thinking, decision-making, personnel actions and financial investments through 2024.
Arnold also recently addressed the Amherst County Board of Supervisors about the proposed plan.
“I think what you’ll find in this plan is that it’s very focused on our community and we give back and engage with our community,” Arnold said to supervisors during the board’s Sept. 17 meeting.
He said making the schools more safe and secure with a recent project to fit each building’s entrance with a vestibule to have all traffic go through a front office has been a major focus. Most of that overall project has been completed; three schools still have work to be done.
The division also recently reached state accreditation benchmarks in academics for the second consecutive year, Arnold said. “That’s quite an accomplishment,” he told supervisors. “We’re very proud of that.”
Oversight and consistent feedback on an annual basis includes a steering committee convening each fall to assess progress of each target area. The six crucial areas include a guiding statement, objectives, action steps and strategies within the document.
“The primary goal of constant monitoring is to measure the outcomes over the next five years and develop an in-depth understanding of the patterns and needs, in order to make adjustments to move forward,” the draft plan states. “The Steering Committee will make recommendations to ensure the division’s vision is actualized for students.”
The committee will forward recommendations for improvements or adjustments to the superintendent, it states.
“It is very important to understand that this plan is the result of many months of listening and engaging our community around the idea of providing the very best education to every student of Amherst County,” Arnold said. “To that end, over 75 stakeholders participated in the actual development of the plan. We can truly say that is document is representative of this great community.”
The Amherst County School Board will hold a public hearing on the plan during its 6 p.m. Oct. 10 meeting at Temperance Elementary School. To view the document, visit amherst.k12.va.us.
