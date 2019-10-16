Amherst County Public Schools recently saw an on-time graduation rate of 85.9%, almost 8% lower than the previous year.
The division in 2018 had a 93.2% on-time graduation rate, which was down slightly from the 95.7% mark in 2017. The school system’s most recent dropout rate also was at 6.9%, up from 4.5% last year.
The Virginia Department of Education announced last week 91.5% of just more than 98,400 students in the class of 2019 graduated on time. The Amherst County School Board during its Oct. 10 meeting reviewed the numbers, along with multiple other benchmark areas in accountability measures.
In an email Tuesday to the New Era-Progress, Director of Academics Dana Norman noted Amherst County’s on-time graduation rate has regularly been 91% or better for several years.
“This past year we saw a drop in those students who were on-track to graduate. We saw an uptick in the number of students who were not meeting the required credits to advance to the next grade level, we saw an impact from students who were chronically absent not passing their courses, and we realized that these challenges were not just happening when students entered their senior year, it was something that had been occurring since middle school,” Norman said.
Norman said officials have pulled together a committee of school personnel to develop a system to work more closely with at-risk students to help them stay engaged in school.
“We expect our rates to be back up above 90% and even supersede our previous rate,” Norman said.
At the Oct. 10 meeting, Norman told the school board the high school is a major concern in regard to chronic absenteeism, which across the division is 13%, and all schools have an attendance team that identifies issues and seeks to work them out with students and their families.
The division recently had two dozen students drop out and most of those were economically disadvantaged, Norman told the board. Some dropped out because of work and some were incarcerated, she said.
Superintendent Rob Arnold told the board more than half of those who left did so prior to their senior year. “This is not a senior year problem,” he said. “... Each year is a different year. You have individual kids, you have to look at those issues.”
He said Amherst County High School administrators and staff are working on identifying students earlier and the school system overall is seeking different, more innovative ways in keeping students engaged and better prepared when they graduate with many immediately entering the workforce.
“We’re going to start picking these kids up at ninth grade and making sure we know specifically what they need to stay in school,” Arnold said.
Norman said the division’s instructional focus is to maintain growth in mathematics; close the reading subgroup gap following an overall decrease of 1 to 2% among black students, students with disabilities, and economically disadvantaged students; and decrease the chronic absenteeism and dropout rates.
