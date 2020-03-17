The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce sent out a notice Tuesday morning stating the virus delayed the arrival of materials for students and the division needs flash drives.
The school system is distributing learning materials for students while schools are closed at least through March 27 due to the coronavirus.
Businesses and organizations were encouraged to to drop off any drives at Amherst County High School, Monelison Middle School and the school administration office at 153 Washington St. in Amherst.
- Justin Faulconer
