The Amherst County School Board approved a resolution honoring the late John Daniels, a former division superintendent who served in the role from 1992 to 2001 and died Jan. 11.
Superintendent Rob Arnold and School Board Chairman Priscilla Liggon, who served on the board when Daniels was at the helm of the division, presented the resolution to Daniels’ family during its March 12 meeting.
The document described Daniels as a “principled, authentic and respected” leader for Amherst County schools.
“As the current superintendent this is a hard job. I can say that. But it is a job that is so impactful on so many lives and the fact that he did it for nine years and so well for nine years is an incredible statement about him,” Arnold said while speaking to Daniels’ wife and daughter during the meeting.
Arnold said he knows the Amherst community is a better place because of Daniels’ years of service.
