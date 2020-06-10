Amherst County Public Schools has announced the release of educational lessons on WSET’s alternate channel 13.2.
The lessons are designed for all age groups and include lessons in reading, math, science, social studies, career and technical education and social emotional learning, among many others, according to the June 8 announcement.
ACPS teachers, counselors and administrators worked with Nelson County's division to record a total of 95 lessons. The prerecorded lessons allow students to remain engaged and connected during the summer months.
Amherst Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said in the announcement letter he is hopeful “this becomes another means for parents and students to access educational information."
"We hope that students all across the WSET viewing area can take advantage of this unique project,” Arnold said.
Lesson topics are organized daily and are time specific. Monday lessons will focus on math while Tuesday lessons will concentrate on literacy. Wednesday and Thursday lessons will cover science with social emotional learning and history with social sciences, respectively.
Elementary school lessons air from noon to 1 p.m. Middle school lessons will air from 1 to 2 p.m. and high school specific lessons are 2 to 5 p.m.
Hourlong lessons will be broadcasted over air on channel 13.2. Xfinity customers can also access lessons via channel 205 or 1170 from June 8 through July 17, Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
