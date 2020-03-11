The General Assembly is expected to convene on March 12 for a decision on the state’s upcoming budget and Amherst County Public Schools expects to see a bump in revenue in either version that is passed.
Superintendent Rob Arnold said his $50.5 million budget proposal, which includes a 2% pay raise for employees, is a worst-case scenario based on Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget plan. The House’s proposed version could yield an increase of $452,249 for the division while the Senate’s proposed version is a hike of $459,464, according to figures Arnold provided.
In both scenarios, Arnold said, just more than $344,000 could be used to make the planned 2% pay increase a 3% hike. The remaining money would range from $108,177 to $115,392, according to the projected figures. Arnold described the excess money as good problems to have and he will bring options to the Amherst County School Board on how to use it.
The upcoming fiscal year 2021 budget, student enrollment projections and trends and planning for school facilities were among topics the board reviewed during its daylong March 5 retreat session.
The division’s average daily membership, a projected figure to build the budget around regarding enrollment, is at 3,960 students, 20 more than the current school year. That figure was 4,460 in the 2009-10 budget year and dropped below the 4,000 student mark in 2016-17.
“We’re being conservative with that number,” Arnold said of the 3,960-student mark. “We’re giving ourselves some wiggle room.”
The county gets $6,300 from the state in per-pupil spending. Arnold said if the division estimates too conservatively, it could receive more state dollars and it strives to be as accurate as possible in forecasting the number.
Board member John Grieser said he feels the number should remain as is, noting the upcoming closure of the Central Virginia Training Center, a state-run facility in Madison Heights, this summer and the economic effect it has on the area. “I would always err on the side of caution,” Grieser said. “That kind of impact coming, I personally feel comfortable with the conservative number.”
“I wouldn’t go higher,” board member David Cassise added.
Arnold also touched on enrollment projections in upcoming years and the need for added positions in the budget proposal. He said in three years Amherst County High School would have its highest enrollment in years due to a “bubble” currently at the middle school level and population trends show in 2015 the county had its highest level of births since 2008, which is leading to an anticipated influx in kindergarten students, though it’s a moving target and harder to pin down.
The board also reviewed trends on the contribution to schools from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors in the past eight years. The figure in this upcoming fiscal year is proposed to remain level at $13.9 million. The county pays well above the required local match, a calculation tool from the Virginia Department of Education, but the ammount above has declined each year since fiscal year 2014, according to the numbers.
Arnold said the board’s contribution is coming closer each year to the “legal minimum” and at some point a conversation may needed on increasing the local contribution. He said he didn’t seek an increase from supervisors this upcoming year because of a countywide reassessment in real estate property values and the potential decisions on the horizon for county officials.
“I don’t want the schools to be attached to a big rise in taxes,” Arnold said.
“I don’t think it’s necessary,” Cassise added of seeking a local increase this year.
Board member Abby Thompson said if the division’s enrollment continues to tick upward, the needs also are greater, and in her past four years on the board the division has never been able to go “the extra mile” in many areas because of budget constraints. “There gets to be a point we’re doing our students a disservice and we need to bring that to the forefront,” Thompson said of future talks with the county on the local funding. “... More money makes us more innovative.”
“We’re being a team player right now,” Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said in the schools not asking for a local funding increase this year.
The board also discussed a teacher shortage and how salary increases tie into improving the division’s retention mark among other division’s in the region. A 5% raise in the current budget improved those rankings, according to Arnold, and the board talked about options for possible staff pay adjustments in upcoming budget meetings.
The board also voted unanimously during the meeting to approve the purchase of new financial accounting software for the division, a measure of just more than $32,000 that will become an annual recurring expense. The software upgrade is needed and gives the division its own model that best suits its needs, according to school officials. The division has been under the county’s software, which is planned to undergo an overhaul.
Board members also looked at a plan for facilities maintenance and transportation vehicle replacements, which has $643,251 earmarked for the upcoming fiscal year. That spending includes $251,551 for the vehicle fleet, $103,000 to update restrooms and $207,000 to repaint buildings at the high school, along with a handful of other line items. The capital improvement projects list includes $348,146 for future projects.
One item not currently in the CIP list the board said is much needed is improving the high school’s auditorium.
“That’s something we’ve got to tackle,” Cassise said.
Arnold said a company is assessing the division’s facilities as part of a study to give the board options for potential projects later this year. The study will consider all aspects of facilities, from keeping students and employees safe and dry to what’s best for the kids, he said.
“We’re not here to just keep kids safe and dry,” Arnold said. “We’re here to educate them.”
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.