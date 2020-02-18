The Amherst County School Board approved the purchase of seven vehicles for its fleet during its Feb. 13 meeting.
Assistant Superintendent William Wells in January told the board of a need to replace two driver’s education vehicles and a handful of other vehicles, vans and SUVs for transporting students and other administrative duties.
The model years of driver’s education vehicles ranged from 1998 to 2002 and the division wants to ensure they are safe, Wells said. In the past month one of those vehicles had a front suspension break and the tire came off in a school parking lot.
The board approved a resolution that uses $122,719 in remaining money from the division’s 2016-17 audit and requests the Amherst County Board of Supervisors appropriate it into the division’s capital improvement budget.
“We don’t want to have our children or any of our Amherst County Public Schools family in danger,” Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said. “This is a safety issue.”
Also during the meeting, the board approved a policy to make naloxone available in Amherst County High School, the division’s two middle schools and the Amherst Education Center to prevent opiate-related overdose deaths. Naloxone, known by the brand name Narcan, is ingested nasally and reverses the effects of an overdose.
All school nurses have been trained to use the drug and school resource officers have access to it as well, according to school officials. School administrators also will be trained in administering the drug. Superintendent Rob Arnold said once more training is in place elementary schools eventually will have the policy in place.
In another matter, the board voted 6-1, with member Ginger Burg opposed, to approve a resolution supporting county supervisors in joining counties across the state in calling on the Virginia General Assembly to equalize taxing authority of counties with cities and towns.
Meals, cigarettes, transient occupancy and admissions taxes are examples of taxes counties could use to tap into additional revenue if allowed by the state and reduce counties’ reliance on raising real estate taxes, according to a similar resolution supervisors recently passed.
