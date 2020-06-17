Two weeks after the killing of George Floyd, whose death in police custody sparked protests and demonstrations across the nation, the Amherst County School Board passed a resolution during its June 11 meeting renouncing “hatred, racism and violence of any kind.”
The document, which received unanimous approval, states such acts “do not have place in our schools or our society and we must protect the constitutional rights of every person who lives, works and learns in our community.”
The resolution said the school division of nearly 4,000 students is a strong and caring community committed “to using our unity and caring and common vision for every child” to work together to address racism, inequities, injustice and intolerance so every child no matter their socioeconomic condition, race, gender or disability receives what they need to be successful.
“We are committed to listening and engaging in difficult conversations by equipping teachers and staff to genuinely listen and understand the stories and experiences and feelings of those who have endured discrimination, harm injustice and intolerance,” Vice Chairwoman Abby Thompson read from the resolution during the meeting. “We commit to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all students and will continue to address any act or evidence of racism or intolerance.”
The resolution commits to growing “a nurturing environment where every child is valued and respected for who they are regardless of their differences” and working to ensure the division strives to be leaders for the community and model acceptance for all people. The school system stands steadfast in fostering an inclusive educational environment for all students, educators and community members, according to the document.
In a recent video presentation, Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said he hopes one positive that can come from the recent social unrest is the school system and Amherst community moves to a better place.
“It was written beautifully and I’m very pleased,” school board member Ginger Burg said of the resolution.
“Here in Amherst County we are trying our best to do the right thing for all of our children,” Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon added.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.