Just more than 50 years later, Greg Dayne clearly remembers the roar of Central High cheering on the former Amherst school’s basketball team in a major contest with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
“We had never beat the team from Appomattox,” Dayne said. “The gym was packed. It was standing room only.”
Dayne, a guard and the captain of the 1969 team, said he was supposed to take the final shot in regulation but he was triple-teamed at half court. He passed to a teammate who tied the game on a buzzer beater, sending the Trojans to a victory in overtime and one of the greatest feelings Dayne ever had as a player.
“It was one of those nights on a Friday night,” the Central High graduate and Richmond resident said of the euphoria. “I’ll never forget it.”
The team that year was regional champions, along with two others that decade in 1961 and 1965. Earlier this month all three teams were honored during a basketball game at Amherst Middle School, where the Central High was located, and players on those squads were presented with a championship banner that will hang in the gym.
A picture of the three teams also will hang in the school’s hallway.
Central High, a school for African American students that opened in 1956 around the same time Amherst County High School was built for white students, closed 14 years later when the county desegregated its schools under federal court order.
Beverly Jones, a 1965 graduate of Central High and a retired educator in Amherst County schools, was among alumni at the Jan. 8 game where the three championship teams were honored. She said players and former students walked the hallways reminiscing about the “good old days” and how the school’s footprint has changed by additions to the building and closing a hallway that formerly went to the cafeteria and buses.
A reception was held where team members talked and laughed about their basketball seasons and how proud they were to wear the green and white colors and being Trojans for life.
“It’s all good memories,” Dayne said. “We had great teachers, great administrators and they really worked with us to help us achieve. If we wanted something they looked out for us.”
Sylvester Colmore, of Madison Heights, played on the 1961 championship team that scored 100 points or more in each of its games. “It was probably the most talented basketball team I ever played on,” the 76-year-old said.
A great program already was in place when he began playing at the school in 1959 and its success evolved over a period of time, he said. While the team fell short in the first round of the state tournament, he said the team drew exceptional players from all over the county and did much of its scoring on the fast break. Most of the first string players scored in double figures in games that year, said Colmore, who played forward.
He recalls the discipline, fairness and team play he learned under Charles Day, the team’s coach. “We had to play together in order to win. There was no individual on that team that carried it,” Colmore said.
He played for the school until 1962, the year he graduated after not missing a day at Central High.
Amherst Middle Principal Kelly Holmes said the school is honored to recognize Central High’s alumni.
“They had some great teams and accomplished so many amazing things,” Holmes said. “Our students become better people each time they have the opportunity to hear about the experience at Central High School. We challenge our students to be respectful, responsible, and resilient and each time we have the CHS alum in our school our students see the positive examples of these three traits. We are forever blessed to have an opportunity to establish a relationship with CHS.”
Dayne, who played on Central High’s last team, recalled the closeness of the core group of players and the starting five averaging in double figures. The team won its first game in the state tournament’s opening round.
“Oh man, that was great. Beautiful,” he said. “That whole season was great because that was the last year before the school was integrated.”
All three teams were inducted into the Amherst County Sports Hall of Fame. Dayne said the players enjoyed reuniting to celebrate that accomplishment and when visits family in Amherst and Lynchburg he loves seeing his alma mater.
“I still remember good old Central High,” Dayne said. “That will be a memory I never forget.”
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.