For the second consecutive year, the town of Amherst Police Department named Dante Robinson “Officer of the Year.”
Chief Bobby Shiflett announced Robinson as the award’s recipient for 2019 during Amherst Town Council’s Feb. 12 meeting. He praised each of the department’s officers and said each was deserving of the honor, describing the decision as one he went back and forth on.
“In giving this award, you truly deserve it,” Shiflett said to Robinson.
Last year Robinson, who grew up in Amherst, became the department’s first officer of the year. He joined the town’s force in June 2017 after working as an officer in Kentucky.
Shiflett said Robinson leads the department, which received nearly 3,000 calls for service in 2019, in about every statistic it tracks. Shiflett has a pile of letters from residents in the town and area complimenting Robinson on his professionalism. Robinson recently became a gang specialist, the town’s first, according to the Shiflett.
Robinson said it was an honor to receive the award a second time and praised Shiflett’s leadership.
“We all work hard together,” Robinson said. “It’s really easy to work hard when someone is working for you. He makes it very easy to work hard.”
The handful of officers and Shiflett recently set up operations in a new station on West Court Street, which the town purchased in 2018 and renovated. The building provides much more space than the former location in the Amherst Town Hall, additional offices, a conference room and other suitable features.
“This was a monumental task,” said Shiflett. “I don’t think some folks realize the importance of having your own home.”
Robinson also expressed his appreciation for the new headquarters to council. “It’s a great thing for us,” he said.
Councilman Ken Watts, a former town police chief, praised the department for the strides it has made since Shiflett’s hire in late 2017.
“In two and a half years you accomplished more than I did in 18 years and the two chiefs past me. And I commend you for that,” Watts said to Shiflett. “You’ve worked hard to get to where you are.”
Shiflett said each officer stepped up to the plate for the town and are a dedicated group. “These guys right here are an asset to this town,” he said. “I can’t say enough good things about them.”
Also during the meeting, Vice Mayor Rachel Carton asked Shiflett if at some point in the future the department would consider going to 24 hours. It currently operates from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. or a bit longer, leaving about a five-hour window that the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office covers for the town.
“I don’t think we have enough calls to justify having an officer for that period,” Shiflett said.
Carton said a citizen’s concern following a single-vehicle crash on South Main Street around 3 a.m. that damaged some utility poles, which happened when officers were off duty and the county responded, prompted the question.
Shiflett said he and officers are on call if incidents occur in those early morning hours and he will take a close look at the call volumes during those periods.
In other news, council appropriated $10,000 for professional services and an internship to update marketing materials for the L. Barnes Brockman, Sr. Business and Industrial Park on U.S. 60 East in Amherst. Council also approved town staff working on setting up a small business revolving loan fund with matching funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Council also set a public hearing on a proposed leash law for a public hearing at 7 p.m. March 11 at the town hall chambers, 174 S. Main St.
The town conducted an online survey on a potential leash law and received close to 100 responses, with more than 70 in favor of the measure, according to a report Town Manager Sara Carter gave at council’s December 2018 meeting. Carter has said some residents have raised concerns about dogs roaming at large in town. Since the town doesn’t have an animal control officer, enforcement of a potential leash law would come from town police.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
