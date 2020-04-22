In the current climate of state-ordered social distancing to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus, Amherst County’s public parks are a refuge now more than ever for many.
The county’s park usage has increased significantly during the past several weeks, with plenty of residents riding bikes, walking strollers, hiking and running, said Sara Lu Christian, director of the county’s recreation and parks department. Horseback riding on the Blue Ridge Railway Trail and fishing, kayaking, sailing and picnicking also are among the outdoor activities, according to Christian.
“With the advent of warmer weather, people and their families are using this time to get out of the house and into the sunshine,” Christian said.
Park users cannot gather in groups of 10 or more and must practice social distancing, she said. Playgrounds have not been closed but families using them should come prepared to do their own sanitizing, according to Christian.
Restrooms are closed and the beach at Mill Creek Lake is shut down.
With many feeling cooped up and isolated in their homes, Christian said, the parks are a free outlet for exercise, wildlife watching and teachable opportunities for children to connect with the outdoors.
April typically marks a busy time for spring activities in the county and many events have been called off or postponed due to the virus. Two events in particular that would have marked their second years have been affected: the Amherst Outdoor Expo set for April 25 at Riveredge Park in Madison Heights has been postponed and Celebrate Old Town Amherst in the town of Amherst originally set for this Saturday is among events not taking place.
All spring sports and activities have been suspended and Amherst County’s 4-H junior camp at the Holiday Lake 4-H Education Center in Appomattox, a popular activity for local youth, also is canceled this year, according to the Amherst 4-H Facebook page.
‘An extremely uncertain time’
Amherst County businesses particularly are feeling the negative effects of the pandemic, as signs are commonly posted on doors and grounds of many local establishments saying they are temporarily shut down.
“It’s an extremely difficult time for all businesses,” said Victoria Hanson, executive director of the Amherst County Economic Development Authority. “Businesses hate uncertainty, and we’re in an extremely uncertain time right now.”
Many manufacturers have experienced disruptions in their supply chains and are trying to diversify so they more than one product, she said. The EDA diligently has worked in recent weeks to make businesses aware of opportunities for loans and grants to help them weather the storm and rapidly pushed out information, Hanson said.
Chief among those opportunities was the Payment Protection Program, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act (CARES), a stimulus action Congress passed on March 27 aimed at helping affected small businesses affected by COVID-19. The loan program allocated roughly $350 billion to the Small Business Administration to assist small businesses by offering loans with an option to have a portion of the loan forgiven.
Hanson said the EDA worked hard to make sure businesses got their paperwork in quick and in one case helped a local business maneuver through an application glitch, which felt like a huge victory.
“We know those funds would go dry — and sure enough they have,” Hanson said.
“We wanted to make sure Amherst County [businesses] got their fair share, knew what they needed and were not left out of the pot. The pipeline was going to be full quickly.”
The program is designed to help several small groups; businesses with 500 or fewer employees, self-employed individuals and independent contractors, nonprofits, veteran organizations and tribal businesses. The loan must be used to keep workers on the job, maintain payroll or make mortgage, lease and utility payments.
PPP can help businesses receive up to eight weeks of payroll for businesses who keep their employees, according to Hanson. Two months of payroll forgiveness is huge for companies, especially those who need to retained skilled workers in demand.
“In today’s environment, it’s hard to find good workers,” Hanson said. “You don’t want them leaving. It’s really important they keep their key people in place.”
Local businesses receiving those loans will have a much-needed sigh of relief, she said. “They have been on pins and needles finding out if they are going to get that loan,” Hanson said.
Prospective businesses to Amherst County and some currently in the county have delayed expansion projects because of the uncertain time, according to Hanson.
“They have said they are interested, but everything is on hold,” she said.
The Virginia Employment Commission also has released recent figures that show a significant increase in claims for unemployment. Amherst County had nine claims the week of March 14 and the number jumped to 122 the week of March 21, 322 as of March 28 and 354 by April 4.
As unemployment claims rise, the number of inmates in local jails are dropping.
With increased opportunities for bonds in the Lynchburg area court system and fewer arrests, local jails are seeing a modest decrease in population counts.
According to a roster of inmates the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority makes available, there were 1,211 inmates across five local jails, including the Amherst Adult Detention Center, as of April 17. Tim Trent, the authority’s administrator, said the jails were holding an average of 1,350 inmates prior to the virus having a significant effect on business as usual.
Anyone entering or leaving the jails is screened and reporting dates for people sentenced to serve weekend sentences were postponed 90 days starting in mid-March. Visitors have been prohibited since March 16, but members are allotted two free calls per week.
According to figures released by Gov. Ralph Northam on April 17, the total population in local and regional jails across the state fell by 17% between March 1 and April 7. Virginia also has seen a 67% drop in new bookings for misdemeanor arrests.
The Danville Register & Bee and The News & Advance contributed.
