As Amherst County’s most populated area, Madison Heights is not an incorporated town and those who aren’t locals likely aren’t aware of where it stops and ends, County Administrator Dean Rodgers said at a town hall meeting Wednesday.
The goal of a master plan for Madison Heights county officials are working on is to spur growth, future development and economic activity while giving the community a “center of gravity,” Rodgers said. Another priority is to lure more businesses and residents across the James River into Lynchburg, he said, lamenting the growth that tends to shift to Forest.
“We’re right here,” Rodgers said of the area’s close proximity to downtown Lynchburg. “Our objective is to get that growth to come this way now. It’s our time. We’re due.”
Those concerns and more pertaining to the character and future of Madison Heights were front and center during the gathering organized by county business leaders, which drew more than 100 residents to Monelison Middle School. A panel of local government and business officials fielded a variety of questions on topics including attracting more restaurants and hotel options to Madison Heights, broadband expansion efforts, the roles public utilities and education play in attracting business and the overall appearance of U.S. 29 Business, which is considered a county gateway.
A linchpin for attracting potential residents to Madison Heights is the redevelopment of the former school on Phelps Road, which is undergoing a renovation by Petersburg-based Waukeshaw Development Inc. after nearly 30 years of sitting vacant. Rodgers said the county expects $6.5 million of economic development will be generated from the project during its current construction phase and it’s anticipated to have 82 tenants in 41 market rate apartments that will produce just more than a dozen jobs for the county.
“The county’s anticipating a $57,000 increase in tax revenue just from that one structure,” Rodgers said.
Some who attended mentioned the lack of jobs, industry and major grocery chains. Rodgers said he has tracked down management representatives for Kroger, Aldi and Chick-fil-A, among others, and has been told Amherst County doesn’t meet their demographic formula. “There’s a lot of pressure for a Chick-fil-A,” he said, adding the county has pitched a handful of available sites and hasn’t heard back.
Rodgers said the Madison Heights Master Plan, in which the county is poised to invest $200,000 during the upcoming fiscal year, is aimed at attracting more business into the area, including hotel and motel options that one speaker and local business owner described as a major need for Amherst.
He said talks are ongoing with property owners in an undeveloped area known as the Tyler tract in close proximity to the Big Lots shopping center. The parcels being discussed for potential development have access to roads, public water and sewer, electricity and gas, according to the county.
Bob Hopkins, the county’s director of public utilities, said the Amherst County Service Authority operates like a business and generates its own revenue.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep our fees as low as possible and promote economic growth,” Hopkins said, noting the array of challenges it faces. “We walk a very tight tightrope to try [to] make this thing work. We’re doing the best we can. ... We want development in Madison Heights. There’s a lot of vacant property there.”
Hopkins said the authority doesn't receive county tax revenue and in upcoming years will have to borrow about $15 million for capital projects required by the state. Much of its infrastructure is 80 years old and has undergone little replacement over the years, which is a major need, he said.
Calvin Kennon, owner of Specialty Exterminating and chairman of the Amherst Economic Development Authority’s board, said the EDA provides incentives for businesses to expand and to attract business. He touted the county’s affordable cost of living, natural beauty, business-friendly climate and close proximity to Lynchburg as positives for the county.
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said businesses look to public school systems in deciding to locate to a new locality and the Amherst school system works hard to produce life-ready students who can join the local workforce immediately after high school in many cases. The division strives to teach students "soft skills" for gaining employment at an early age and works closely with the local business community, he said.
“We take very seriously our role in attracting business to Amherst County,” said Arnold.
Jeremy Bryant, Amherst County’s director of community development, said the Route 29 Beautification Committee, which meets monthly, has worked intensively to advocate for the corridor in areas such as removing unsightly signs, cleaning up gutters, installing banners on poles and more than 100 trees to make it more attractive.
“One of the things we believe Madison Heights was lacking was community pride,” Bryant said of the need for those efforts.
He said the county is working to hold the Virginia Department of Transportation accountable in mowing grass in areas of the corridor at least 10 times a year. He noted the county presses VDOT on such matters frequently. “I think they have my number blocked,” he said.
Bryant said the U.S. 29 Bypass has both helped and hurt Amherst County as far as reducing traffic on U.S. 29 Business, though recent trends show more people are traveling through Madison Heights. In fielding questions about restaurants and hotels, Hopkins said he is aware of a potential restaurant aimed for the intersection of U.S. 29 Business and Dixie Airport Road and Rodgers pointed to an old mill undergoing restoration into a brewery and restaurant on Union Hill Road in the town of Amherst.
Rodgers said the site of the Scottish Inns, a motel on U.S. 29 Business near the Dillard Road intersection that recently closed due to an agreement with the county to fix blight concerns at the property, is slated for a new Howard Johnson hotel. He said Waukeshaw Development's plans for Winton Farm, a country club and golf course it owns on Virginia 151 in northern Amherst County, also include a boutique hotel and 18 acres are set aside for a potential retirement community.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors understands the importance of moving the tax base away from a reliance on property taxes by attracting more business growth, according to Rodgers. He said a master plan is important for creating a town center atmosphere for Madison Heights.
The county also is focused on redevelopment of the Central Virginia Training Center on Colony Road in Madison Heights. The roughly 380-acre state-run facility for individuals with disabilities is set to close in June after more than a century of operating. Area officials have said finding a future use that can generate jobs and economic activity is a paramount priority for the Lynchburg region.
Ronnie Adams, of the Madison Heights Youth Baseball Association, said the program hosted three past World Series of Dixie Youth baseball and other major tournaments that have drawn thousands of spectators and the organization received an “F” in feedback regarding the appearance of U.S. 29 Business. This summer Adams expects 5,000 people or more to converge on Madison Heights with 29 teams from across the state competing in a tournament.
“The litter is out of control,” Adams said. “I don’t want another failing grade.”
County officials explained the actions that have been taken in the “war on trash” campaign to tackle the issue on several fronts. Rodgers described the litter issue as a "broken window syndrome" where people are prone to break more windows if they see one already damaged. The county has a group of representatives working to stay ahead of the trash problem, he said.
"It's a culture change," Rodgers said.
Bryant said the county’s gateway corridors are an important asset that project a lasting image for motorists.
“It’s kind of a like a real estate developer selling a home,” Bryant said. “Those first 30 seconds are important and they’re impressionable.”
Paul Meadows, president and CEO of Integrated Technology Group, said his business relocated to Amherst County from Bedford County several years ago and complimented the EDA and its director, Victoria Hanson, for putting the best interests of the county first. He said the county has been much welcoming, the company is growing and the bypass has made businesses such as theirs accessible to the region.
Meadows said the town hall is a good start for a "need for a different way of thinking" about shining a positive spotlight on Madison Heights and he urged residents to be part of the solution toward that goal.
"Culture changes don't come easy," Meadows said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
