Amherst County officials are assisting a local business in a grant application to carry out an urgent need for respirator components for ventilators in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Swissomation Virginia, a machinery business that operates at 254 Industrial Park Drive in Amherst, recently accepted two large contracts with Ventec Life Systems and General Motors to produce components for ventilators, according to documents before the Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its April 21 meeting. The board was scheduled at its 7 p.m. meeting April 21 to hold a public hearing on applying to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, which is making funding available to small cities, town and rural counties to respond to local needs related to COVID-19 response.
Swissomation is requesting Community Development Block Grant funding to help with sudden capital expenditures as it expands business operations “to meet this critical need” for the nation, according to county documents. The company specializes in micromachining small parts, usually smaller than the size of a dime, with extreme accuracy, a report to supervisors states.
The total request is approximately $400,000. Swissomation has partnered with Ventec Life Systems in recent years and in the midst of the pandemic has faced a rapid acceleration in production of ventilators, according to the county. Ventec has named Swissomation as its preferred supplier for 20 integral components of two ventilator models, the report states.
General Motors has contracted with the Amherst business to produce large quantities of eight different ventilator components with a ramped-up production schedule, according to the county.
“Swissomation will need to buy specialized manufacturing machinery, including 4 lathe machines, a Centrifugal Finishing Machine, and complete electrical wiring to install the new equipment and machinery,” the report states.
The county was required to hold two public hearings on seeking the grant and held its first in an electronic meeting on April 17. Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said it was the supervisors’ first electronic meeting ever and all supervisors and several staff participated remotely, while citizens were allowed to connect to the call through a link posted on the county’s website.
The board voted unanimously during the April 17 meeting to move the process forward to the second public hearing. Tucker said the components Swissomation seeks to build will help the “sickest and most vulnerable among us” affected by the crisis.
Gloria Witt, a Madison Heights resident who took part in the electronic meeting, asked if the Community Development Block Grant could apply to covering gaps in internet accessibility, which school officials in Amherst have said is a challenge with providing at-home learning material for some families struggling with suitable coverage.
Victoria Hanson, executive director of the Amherst County Economic Development Authority, said she would inquire with DHCD about internet accessibility.
In the past several years Amherst County has used $500,000 in CDBG money to upgrade an 82-year-old sanitary sewer system in Old Town Madison Heights and $1.1 million for several revitalization measures in that community.
Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
