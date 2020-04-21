Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA...MAINLY IN THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS. THIS INCLUDES I- 81 AND I-77. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&