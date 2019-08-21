The Friends of the Amherst County Public Library currently is in need of recently published, gently used books. Donated books will be used to restock the Book Stop section of the library where used books are sold to support a variety of programs at the library.
Older books, books in poor condition, textbooks, and magazines cannot be accepted. Donations may be dropped off at the Amherst County Public Library at 382 South Main St. during regular library hours. Donations are appreciated.
The Friends of the Amherst County Public Library is a volunteer, nonprofit organization that provides financial resources and promotes public awareness to support the programming at the Amherst County Public Library. Membership forms are available at the library.