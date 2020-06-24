Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. has announced the following small scholarship awards, named for two AGAR board members who passed away. Alexis Funk of Madison Heights and Devante Sorrells of Monroe have both been named winners of the Lillian Sawyer Stewart Burks Nursing Award, given to 2020 graduates of Amherst County High School who plan to study nursing in college.
Ms. Funk will study nursing at Longwood University and Mr. Sorrells will study nursing at University of Lynchburg. The third AGAR scholarship, the Mary Lynn Brown Scholarship for an Amherst County resident graduating from high school in 2020 and planning to study performing arts has been awarded to Ashton Esposito, graduate of Liberty Christian Academy, who will begin a major in dance at Randolph College in the fall.
- Justin Faulconer
