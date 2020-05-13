Sweet Spot 1

The Sweet Spot in Madison Heights draws a large crowd June 5, 2019. Photographer Lee Luther Jr. won first place in the category of photo gallery, slideshow in the Virginia Press Association 2019 awards contest for this assignment. 

 By Lee Luther Jr./For the New Era-Progress

The Amherst New Era-Progress received 10 awards in the 2019 Virginia Press Association award contest.

The press association, which posted the awards online April 30, recognized strength in writing, photography, graphics, design and advertising published by newspapers across the state.

The Nelson County Times also received 11 awards, bringing the two weeklies with close connections in covering Amherst and Nelson counties to 21 combined awards.

New Era-Progress awards

» First Place

Lee Luther Jr., photo gallery, the Sweet Spot ice cream drive-through in Madison Heights. A judge wrote of the images captured on a warm, summer night: “A great combo for a visual storyteller with a knack for capturing some perfect moments.”

Lee Luther Jr., Personality portrait, of Amherst girls’ softball.

Amanda Kenny, Antoine Thomas; Front page design.

Justin Faulconer, Feature writing: a profile on World War II veteran and Amherst resident William Iseman, a mural honoring Monacan culture on government property and a couple who run Standing Ovations, a miniature horse show barn.

» Second place

Amanda Kenny, Page design

Lee Luther, Jr., General news photo, coverage of the November 2019 general election.

Lee Luther, Jr., Pictorial photo, of Amherst County bull rider Ben Walton.

» Third place

Staff, General makeup in page design

Justin Faulconer, business and financial writing: McDonald’s in Amherst opening renovated facility, Poplar Grove Golf Course’s renovations and Sid’s restaurant in Madison Heights closing

Justin Faulconer, public safety writing: A profile on the Town of Amherst Police Department’s first Officer of the Year recipient Dante Robinson; the 60th anniversary celebration of the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department and Amherst Sheriff E.W. Viar advocating for more pay for deputies.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

