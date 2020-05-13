The Amherst New Era-Progress received 10 awards in the 2019 Virginia Press Association award contest.
The press association, which posted the awards online April 30, recognized strength in writing, photography, graphics, design and advertising published by newspapers across the state.
The Nelson County Times also received 11 awards, bringing the two weeklies with close connections in covering Amherst and Nelson counties to 21 combined awards.
New Era-Progress awards
» First Place
Lee Luther Jr., photo gallery, the Sweet Spot ice cream drive-through in Madison Heights. A judge wrote of the images captured on a warm, summer night: “A great combo for a visual storyteller with a knack for capturing some perfect moments.”
Lee Luther Jr., Personality portrait, of Amherst girls’ softball.
Amanda Kenny, Antoine Thomas; Front page design.
Justin Faulconer, Feature writing: a profile on World War II veteran and Amherst resident William Iseman, a mural honoring Monacan culture on government property and a couple who run Standing Ovations, a miniature horse show barn.
» Second place
Amanda Kenny, Page design
Lee Luther, Jr., General news photo, coverage of the November 2019 general election.
Lee Luther, Jr., Pictorial photo, of Amherst County bull rider Ben Walton.
» Third place
Staff, General makeup in page design
Justin Faulconer, business and financial writing: McDonald’s in Amherst opening renovated facility, Poplar Grove Golf Course’s renovations and Sid’s restaurant in Madison Heights closing
Justin Faulconer, public safety writing: A profile on the Town of Amherst Police Department’s first Officer of the Year recipient Dante Robinson; the 60th anniversary celebration of the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department and Amherst Sheriff E.W. Viar advocating for more pay for deputies.
