U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine applauded $10,453,400 in federal funding for water improvement projects in rural Virginia, including a pair of projects in Nelson and Amherst counties, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The money was awarded through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.
"Virginians deserve access to safe drinking water and waste disposal systems, regardless of whether they live in a dense city, or a small rural community," the senators said in a joint statement. "That's why we're glad to know that these federal dollars will be put towards these much-needed projects in the Commonwealth."
The Nelson County Service Authority will receive $1,174,000 in loans and $3,149,400 in grants to make needed improvements to the Schuyler wastewater system. Construction includes rehabilitation of approximately 12,760 linear feet of gravity sewer and the replacement of the trickling filter wastewater treatment plant with an extended air-activated sludge package plant.
The project will correct an existing health hazard identified by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which issued a notice of violation based on incidences of noncompliance for Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BODs) and E. Coli, according to a news release. Violations occur due to a combination of the degradation of the treatment plant and excessive inflow and infiltration from the collection system, the release said.
The Town of Amherst will receive $397,000 in loans and $938,000 in grants to make improvements to the town's wastewater collection and treatment system. The collection system was installed in the 1960s and 1970s and consists of terra cotta and concrete pipes. The most significant problems are structural failure and inflow and infiltration.
"The local health district has documented sewerage overflows that have created a public health threat as they overflow into individual homes, residential areas, and commercial areas," the release said.
Construction includes the replacement and/or rehabilitation of approximately 42,154 linear feet of collection lines, manholes, bypass pumping and related appurtenances. In addition, existing equipment at the wastewater treatment plant will be replaced, including new effluent disc filter equipment, a new ultraviolet disinfection system and the replacement of a pump station.
The USDA's Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas.
