The Amherst County Museum is holding a “Deck the Halls” open house from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
The museum at 154 South Main St. in Amherst will be decked out for the holidays courtesy of local churches, businesses and organizations. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Clause will make an appearance and the Amherst Presbyterian Church Choir will perform holiday renditions at 1:30 p.m. Wassail and cookies will be served.
The Christmas Home Tour features the beautiful homes of the Nalls at Edgewood, the Kilgores on Blue Ridge Lane, the Bryans on Sunset Drive and the Fergusons on North Main Street from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at the museum. Tickets can be purchased in advance or during the museum’s open house prior to the home tour. A collectible museum ornament is part of the ticket price. Proceeds will support museum programs and events in 2020.
Participating businesses, decorated for the holiday, open on Dec. 15, include Hill House, Vintage on Main, Warehouse Antiques and Galerie LaParliere.
Trees, railings and mantels are being decorated by Wailes Florist and Gifts, Amherst Woman’s Club, Bethany United Methodist Church, Pedlar Valley Garden Club, Hill House, Monroe United Methodist Church, The Vintage Shoppes of Amherst, Accession Episcopal Church, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Amherst High School National Honor Society, Amherst DAR, Church of The Epiphany, Second Stage, Amherst Presbyterian Church, and Ebenezer Baptist Church. Outside decorations are provided by the Village Garden Club.
For additional information contact Octavia Starbuck, director of the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society at (434) 946-9068 or staff@amherstcountymuseum.org.
— From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.