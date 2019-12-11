An Amherst man was sentenced Monday to four months in jail on a felony count of threatening to burn his parents’ house down and four counts of domestic assault.
Justin Wade Staton, 31, was found guilty after entering Alford pleas in Amherst Circuit Court to a felony count of making a bomb threat and the four assault charges that were each reduced from a felony malicious charge in accordance with a plea agreement. An Alford plea means he doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Drake said Staton’s parents each sustained injuries in two separate incidents in April and June and protective orders were filed against Staton.
Drake said in another incident in August an Amherst County sheriff’s deputy interviewed Staton’s aunt, who said he had threatened to burn down the residence, shoot his mother and shoot himself. Staton also attempted to get gasoline from a vehicle on the property, but it was empty, Drake said.
Judge Michael Garrett sentenced Staton to 13 years on all charges and suspended all but 12 years and four months on several conditions, including a requirement that the defendant complete an 180-day substance abuse treatment program. Staton apologized for his actions before sentencing.
Drake said the recommended sentence was below the guidelines and was at the request of the victims. He said the commonwealth believes drugs were heavily involved in each incident.
Two other felony counts of assault causing injury and violating a protective order were dropped as part of the plea deal.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
