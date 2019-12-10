An Amherst County grand jury on Tuesday indicted an Amherst man on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in committing a felony in connection with a June 25 shooting.
Justin Jay Sales, 18, is accused of killing Doris T. Puleio, 92, and injuring her daughter, Trudy Ann Goetz. Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home at 210 Bobwhite Road in Amherst around 11:40 p.m. June 25 on a report that a woman had been shot and found Puleio was shot dead, the sheriff’s office has said. Goetz, 74, at the time of the shooting, was treated at Lynchburg General Hospital for her injuries.
The home on Bobwhite Road was fired into eight times, according to a search warrant filed in the case. Sales was arrested July 10 at a residence in Madison Heights after heavy surveillance by law enforcement.
A search warrant filed in the case states at 11:41 p.m. June 25 approximately eight gunshots were fired into the home at 210 Bobwhite Road. Puleio was presumably asleep in bed in a dark room with a night light, the search warrant states. Goetz was sitting on a couch in an adjacent room reading a book and/or watching television in a lighted room, the warrant states.
Eight spent cartridges were recovered outside the residence, according to the search warrant. The suspect never entered the residence and eventually left the scene in an unknown fashion with unknown transportation, according to the warrant.
A grand jury determines if evidence is sufficient to send the case forward for trial; it does not determine guilt or innocence. Sales is scheduled for arraignment in Amherst Circuit Court Jan. 16 and a three-day jury trial is planned to begin March 2, according to online court records.
