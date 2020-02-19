Amherst County High School’s graduation on May 23 will be held at Liberty University’s indoor track facility, marking the first time in nearly two decades the ceremony will not be held at the college’s Vines Center.
Amherst school officials recently were notified the Vines Center arena would not be available for the high school’s 64th commencement due to upcoming construction. The track facility near U.S. 460 and Candlers Mountain Road, which held its first sporting event in January 2017, seats more than 5,000 people, including bleachers and about 1,500 in permanent seating.
“We feel our seating is more than adequate for what we’re going to do,” Assistant Superintendent William Wells said during the Amherst County School Board’s Feb. 13 meeting.
Wells said the track facility’s parking capacity is expected to be enough for the large crowd expected and the university will run shuttles if overflow parking is needed at the Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre ski resort and Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott Lynchburg Liberty University.
“It’s much better parking than we had at the Vines Center,” Wells said.
Superintendent Rob Arnold noted other large gatherings would be held at the indoor track facility, including Central Virginia Community College’s graduation, prior to ACHS’s commencement ceremony, which is set for 10 a.m. May 23.
Wells said he has walked the grounds of the track facility and feels comfortable with it. He plans to observe a large gathering there prior to graduation.
Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said she’s been to the track arena and believes the parking capacity appears ample.
“It’s a very nice facility,” Liggon said.
Those attending the graduation are encouraged to use the recently opened Odd Fellows Road interchange to get to the arena site, according to Wells. The number of family and friends an ACHS graduate can invite to the May 23 ceremony is not limited, according to the division’s website.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
