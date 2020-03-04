Two handfuls of Amherst County High School students traveled to Virginia Beach this past weekend to take part in the DECA State Leadership Conference (SLC).
The 10 students were the highest number to qualify for SLC in the high school’s history and they competed in various categories in team, selling and individual events, including business law and ethics, hospitality, tourism personal selling and marketing communications. Students are tested in their subject areas and compete with a mock-interview style role play at the competition.
DECA is a business and marketing club at the high school and college level that gives students an opportunity to learn and be involved in real world business scenarios. Students take a 100-question test in addition to the role-play situations at SLC, which annually draws students from all across Virginia who compete for a chance to move on to the International Career Development Conference.
- Justin Faulconer
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
