Amherst County High School Principal Derrick Brown has announced in an online post the school will proceed with its May 23 graduation ceremony in a safe and accessible format at the high school that will comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
The ceremony called "Commencement in Cars" will be live streamed and aired on the radio, he said. It will have all the elements of a normal graduation in speeches, receiving a diploma and celebration among students, while maintaining social distancing, according to Brown.
Students also will be encouraged to decorate their vehicle with inspirational themes and provide two slides with senior pictures and accolades. More details will be announced in coming weeks and plans, dates and times could change based on state and federal restrictions, according to the announcement.
Brown said he’s gotten much feedback from parents, students and the community in pondering a graduation ceremony during a time when gatherings of groups of 10 or more people is restricted. The ceremony originally was planned to take place at Liberty University's indoor track facility.
“We wanted to create a meaningful experience for our seniors to celebrate the end of their academic year," Brown said.
The time will be announced at a later date, he said. Brown said he promises the ceremony, though much different from normal, will be a fun, safe and accessible occasion.
- Justin Faulconer
