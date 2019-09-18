Amherst County Habitat for Humanity recently received a disaster services grant from Habitat for Humanity International and State Farm. The money will be used to build and repair remaining homes damaged in the tornado that devastated the county in April 2018.
The tornado that ripped through the Elon community nearly 18 months ago destroyed nearly 50 homes and caused a recovery effort that required 190 building permits from the county, according to a news release from Amherst Habitat. Of those affected, 30 families were either uninsured or under insured and the more than $100,000 of building supplies have been brought in to bridge the gap from what insurance wouldn’t cover in the rebuilding, the release said.
“This check comes at a wonderful time,” said Debbie Habel, executive director of the Amherst Habitat organization and construction coordinator of the Amherst Disaster Recovery Group.
She said the Harris Creek Watershed area, which received much damage from the tornado, has begun restoration and 4H and several other youth and community groups are helping in that. The Amherst Lancer Tech Club is doing drone video of the area damaged and work sites as part of that work, Habel said.
“There’s still some damage to the creeks and the watershed area that needs to be cleaned,” Habel said, adding 14 families affected by the tornado still have pending cases with the ADRG. “This goes a long way of providing that funding.”
The grant also is helping youth and young professionals from a few local businesses get involved with their communities, she said. “We’re looking for corporations that will send out youth professionals for crews,” Habel said.
There are certain restrictions for teens 16 to 18, but there are tasks for them, according to Habel. Sabrina Kennon, president of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, said Swissomation Virginia and Greif Inc. are two Amherst County businesses that have provided workers for the recovery efforts.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.