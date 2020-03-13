Jeannette Goff had tears in her eyes as she was handed the keys to her new home on Pendleton Drive in Amherst County during a March 10 ceremony.
Nearly two years ago her family lost everything in the tornado that struck portions of the county, particularly the Elon community, on April 15, 2018. The mobile home the family was renting near the village of Elon was destroyed with her husband, John, and children Haley and Matthew inside. The three survived, though John and Haley were injured.
The dedication of the family's new home marked the final construction project of the Amherst Disaster Recovery Group, a nonprofit organization that formed within weeks of the disaster that damaged more than 100 structures. The ADRG built two homes and completed numerous repairs not covered by insurance for families affected by the tornado, as well as providing in excess of $100,000 in building materials to residents.
The group's work bridged the gap between insurance and wholeness and in the recovery many close relationships were formed. Those close blonds were demonstrated during the Goff home's dedication when the family was swarmed by supporters with embraces and warm smiles when the keys were handed over.
"It's such a good feeling," Barbara Towler, president of Amherst Habitat Humanity's board of directors, said to gatherers who supported the build project. "They needed God's help and you have come through with flying colors."
Debbie Habel, executive director for Amherst Habitat and construction manager for the ADRG, thanked the many who helped in the massive community effort to build the Goff family a new home, including numerous local businesses.
The injuries John Goff suffered left him disabled, his left leg broken in 27 places and the muscles in his left arm were torn by the storm's force. Haley's feet were badly injured and she still is unable to attend school, instead receiving instruction through a homebound program.
Matthew, just 10 at the time, was strong enough to search for help. He said he looks forward to getting to know the wooded area behind his new home.
Haley similarly is excited. "I think they did an amazing job," she said. "It's nothing like I expected."
John Goff said he doesn't know where to begin to express his thanks to all who helped with the new house. "We can't wait," he said of taking up residence there.
He told gatherers it's been a blessing getting to know them through a difficult time. "It was a real journey," he said while standing in his new kitchen of the storm's aftermath. "It had its ups and downs."
He expressed his appreciation for so many coming together to help his family in a time of need. "This is a great community," he said.
Mark Hine, a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church, was among those friends who embraced the family and congratulated them on the new home. He said he got to know the Goffs during the church's outreach to tornado victims and he is impressed with the new home. "Like a dream come true," Hine said.
Nancy Johnson, pastor of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Amherst, served as a caseworker for the Goff family through the ADRG. She said it was a joy for the church to partner with Amherst Habitat and the recovery efforts and spoke a prayer over the new home.
Barry Tucker, pastor of an Elon church and a member of the local recovery group's leadership board, recited a formal blessing of the home so "no ill will can unsettle it."
Habel said the community outpouring since the tornado has been amazing and many have come through when needed in helping achieve the major milestone of wrapping up the final recovery project. She handed Matthew and Haley frog statues prior to the event and explained 'FROG' stands for 'fully rely on God.'
"So remember that," Habel said while sharing an embrace with Haley. "He's gotten us this far."
