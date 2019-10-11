Educators in Amherst County Public Schools are mourning the loss of a teacher who worked in Pleasant View and Central elementary schools the past eight years.
Jessica Murdock, 31, died Sept. 30 after battling a rare cancer, according to her obituary. A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Murdock attended Liberty University and was a wife and mother of three children.
The Amherst County school division in an Oct. 7 post on its official Facebook page said Murdock always will be remembered for her joyful laughter and nurturing spirit. Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said in a statement the division lost "a bright star."
"Jessica exemplified the very best in teaching. This was demonstrated by the passion she had for education, the love she showered on her students, and her desire to give them the best possible chance for success every single day," Arnold said. "Schools dream of having educators like her in the classroom."
Arnold said Murdock left an impact in Amherst County that will resonate for many years to come.
"Her students, colleagues and our community are better because Jessica left her mark here," Arnold said.
Wanda Smith, the division's supervisor of math, science, gifted and elective programs, prior to this school year served as principal of Central Elementary School and said she had the pleasure of working with Murdock when came to CES as a kindergarten teacher following the closure of Pleasant View Elementary in 2017.
"Whenever I had a down day and needed a lift I went to Jessica's classroom," Smith said. "I called her room 'The Happy Room.' Her students were huggers and affectionate human beings and I know that was all because of the type of person Jessica was and the love she provided them in her room."
Smith said their conversations about what goes through the mind of a 5-year-old cracked them both up on many occasions.
"She would often stop by my office at the end of the day to share her adventures in kindergarten with a smile," said Smith. "...Through the ups and downs, Jessica always wanted the best for her students and sought to see the good in people, which allowed me to further see the beauty within her. She will be missed."
Heather Davila, an in-school suspension coordinator at Amherst Middle School and a former instructional assistant at Pleasant View Elementary, said she and Murdock worked together at PVES. Murdock was Davila's teacher for two years and was instrumental in helping him through his learning disability, Davila said, recalling how the teacher held her hand during that process.
"Jessica was an amazing teacher who worked very hard to have an innovative and welcoming environment for her students," Davila said of Murdock's impact in the classroom. "... She very obviously loved her students as her own."
Davila recalled Murdock's bubbly, "super positive" personality and students, colleagues and parents loved her, she said. Her son cried inconsolably the last day in her class, Davila said. She also remembered her strong faith and uplifting spirit while dealing with illness and her devotion as a wife and mother.
"She loved her family very much and it was always evident by the photos she had in her classroom for all to see," Davila said. "Amherst County Public Schools has lost one of its finest educators and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her."
Kristie Munn, a Central Elementary School teacher who worked alongside Murdock at that school and PVES, said everyone she knows who worked with the late teacher fell in love with her. Munn remembered how she always talked about her family with a smile.
"She had a laugh that would always put you in a good mood and lift your spirits," Munn said, adding: "She loved her students and never gave up on them."
Munn said she was glad to continue working a classroom over from Murdock when PVES closed its doors and the two had fun consuming bags of Butterfinger Bites, calling each other by their last names and joking about Munn's shoes.
"She would wear the cutest sandals to school and I always commented on them and how I wished I could wear shoes like hers, but couldn't because my legs would hurt at the end of the day," Munn said.
Munn said she wore sandals Murdock called "old lady shoes" and each time she wears them thinks fondly of her colleague.
"I will miss my dear friend, but know I will see her again in heaven where we will both be able to wear whatever shoes we want."
