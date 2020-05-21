The Amherst County Economic Development Authority announced Thursday it still has grant money available for small businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The EDA recently set aside $25,000 and this week a little more than $17,000 was given out to 18 businesses needing help. Businesses will be receiving their checks in the next few days, according to the authority.
“I appreciate very much the Amherst County EDA, first for trying to help and second for funding my request. This will help my business very much,” said Tim Boggs, owner of Virginia Trophy and Plaques, in a news release.
Boggs’ business is driven by local schools and recreational sports, which were both canceled.
The Small Business COVID-19 Grant can provide up to $1,000 in grant funds to qualifying businesses.
The grant is for locally owned Amherst County small businesses ranging from 1 to 20 employees. All grants must be used for business rent, business mortgage, business utilities and business insurances.
All small businesses are encouraged to apply but priority will be given to those businesses mandated to close and/or have been significantly affected by the COVID -19 virus.
Lee Cobb, a consultant for the EDA who served on the grant review committee, said in the release: “We were able to fund all the businesses who fit the eligibility criteria. However, there were two additional deserving requests by longstanding, important county businesses that we all felt should also be funded. We’ve never run into a pandemic situation before and there was sufficient funding remaining to help so we decided to approve the last two applications. The goal is to help as many Amherst businesses as we can.”
The EDA is still taking applications online at www.amherstvabusiness.com or paper copies are available on the bulletin board at the Amherst County administration office located at 153 Washington St., Amherst. For more information contact Lori Saunders at lsaunders.aeda@gmail.com or call (434) 946-5200.
