Annette B. and S. Todd Pettyjohn to Charles W. and Karen Kurz Cox. Lot 19, section III, Pleasant Ridge, Elon District, $235,900

Tomas R. Mantiply, Charles R. Mantiply, James R. Mantiply and Thomas M. Mantiply to Bonnie C. Gannon and Dylan R. Stevens. Parcel 1, 0.939 acres, near Village of Giddsville and parcel 2, Va. 625, 1 acre, Temperance District, $195,700

Hilltop Dr. Trust to Angela E. Richeson. Lot 11C, block C, Lakeview Subdivision, Elon District, $134,200

Robert and Pamela Hilty to Kenneth P. and Racheal-Sarah J. Wooten. Parcel, 7.362 acres, approximately 0.2 miles southeasterly from Va. 636, $184,900

Kristen M. Johnson to Amanda Michelle Minnick. Lot 3, 0.738 acres, Elon District, $144,900

Cuyler Leonard Wentz II and Shannon M. Wentz to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 55, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $565,000

Cynthia Elliott Freeman to Susan Clark Harvey. Lots 22-26, Ridge View Terrace, $92,500

Mark A. and Rebecca H. Rossier to MC & 2C LLC. Lots 19-26, block C, Madison Heights, $166,500

Sherry Ogden Humphreys to Carl Ray Gunter. Lot 7, on the northwesterly side of Brook St. between “B” and “C” Streets, $70,000

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

