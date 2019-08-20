Annette B. and S. Todd Pettyjohn to Charles W. and Karen Kurz Cox. Lot 19, section III, Pleasant Ridge, Elon District, $235,900
Tomas R. Mantiply, Charles R. Mantiply, James R. Mantiply and Thomas M. Mantiply to Bonnie C. Gannon and Dylan R. Stevens. Parcel 1, 0.939 acres, near Village of Giddsville and parcel 2, Va. 625, 1 acre, Temperance District, $195,700
Hilltop Dr. Trust to Angela E. Richeson. Lot 11C, block C, Lakeview Subdivision, Elon District, $134,200
Robert and Pamela Hilty to Kenneth P. and Racheal-Sarah J. Wooten. Parcel, 7.362 acres, approximately 0.2 miles southeasterly from Va. 636, $184,900
Kristen M. Johnson to Amanda Michelle Minnick. Lot 3, 0.738 acres, Elon District, $144,900
Cuyler Leonard Wentz II and Shannon M. Wentz to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 55, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $565,000
Cynthia Elliott Freeman to Susan Clark Harvey. Lots 22-26, Ridge View Terrace, $92,500
Mark A. and Rebecca H. Rossier to MC & 2C LLC. Lots 19-26, block C, Madison Heights, $166,500
Sherry Ogden Humphreys to Carl Ray Gunter. Lot 7, on the northwesterly side of Brook St. between “B” and “C” Streets, $70,000