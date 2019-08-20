Weather Alert

...A CLUSTER OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT BUCKINGHAM, AMHERST, AND APPOMATTOX COUNTIES... UNTIL 330 PM EDT. AT 228 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER TOWER HILL, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 10 MPH. ANOTHER THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER BUCKINGHAM. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BUCKINGHAM... DILLWYN... BENT CREEK... TOGA... AND CENTENARY. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.