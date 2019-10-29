Crime log
OCT. 13
Driving While Intoxicated/Speeding, U.S. 29 NB, Faulconerville; an Amherst man, 19, was charged
Petit Larceny, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender picked up a wallet left lying at a local business
Drug Violation, U.S. 29 NB, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 19, was charged
OCT. 14
Public Intoxication, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 33, was charged
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender obtained money from an individual via gift cards over the telephone
OCT. 15
Grand Larceny, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a vehicle parked at a residence
Strangulations/Assault and Battery, Cofflin Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 37, was charged
OCT. 16
Breaking and Entering, Early Farm Road, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence damaging a window
Larceny, Buffalo Springs Tpk., Amherst; an unknown offender stole checks from a local business and attempted to cash them
Larceny, Mistover Drive, Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous yard equipment
Grand Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence
OCT. 17
Theft from a Building/Destruction of Property, Possum Island Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a shed and stole miscellaneous tools
Burglary/Property Damage/Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights/Valleydale Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 27, was charged
Property Damage, Eastview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence
OCT. 18
Property Damage, Third Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged mailboxes in front of a residence
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 59, was charged
OCT. 19
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 35, was charged
Assault and Battery: Family Member/Property Damage, Shelter Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 23, was charged
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 32, was charged
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
