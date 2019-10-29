Crime log

OCT. 13

Driving While Intoxicated/Speeding, U.S. 29 NB, Faulconerville; an Amherst man, 19, was charged

Petit Larceny, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender picked up a wallet left lying at a local business

Drug Violation, U.S. 29 NB, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 19, was charged

OCT. 14

Public Intoxication, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 33, was charged

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender obtained money from an individual via gift cards over the telephone

OCT. 15

Grand Larceny, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a vehicle parked at a residence

Strangulations/Assault and Battery, Cofflin Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 37, was charged

OCT. 16

Breaking and Entering, Early Farm Road, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence damaging a window

Larceny, Buffalo Springs Tpk., Amherst; an unknown offender stole checks from a local business and attempted to cash them

Larceny, Mistover Drive, Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous yard equipment

Grand Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence

OCT. 17

Theft from a Building/Destruction of Property, Possum Island Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a shed and stole miscellaneous tools

Burglary/Property Damage/Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights/Valleydale Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 27, was charged

Property Damage, Eastview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence

OCT. 18

Property Damage, Third Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged mailboxes in front of a residence

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 59, was charged

OCT. 19

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 35, was charged

Assault and Battery: Family Member/Property Damage, Shelter Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 23, was charged

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 32, was charged

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

