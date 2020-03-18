FEB. 15

Driving under the Influence, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 52, was charged.

FEB. 16

Carry Concealed Weapon Violation, Old Town Connector, Madison Heights; a Rustburg man, 30, was charged.

FEB. 18

Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts, Bramblebriar Road, Madison Heights; an offender stole a transmission from a residence and sold it to someone. Warrants have been obtained but not served.

Abuse, Neglect Child/Driving Suspended, Trojan Road, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 33, was charged.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 29, was charges.

FEB. 19

Possession of Marijuana, U.S. 29, Amherst; a Roseland man, 24, and a Monroe man, 23, were charged.

Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Danville woman, 28, and a Rustburg man, 20, were charged.

Petit Larceny, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a battery from a vehicle parked at a local business

Assault and Battery, Alcock Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 22, was charged.

Assault and Battery/Drunk in Public, Warwick Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 56, was charged.

FEB. 20

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business

Possession of Marijuana, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 20, and a Madison Heights woman, 20, were charged.

FEB. 21

Ordinance Violation/Littering, Iron Post Court, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 93, was charged.

Possession of Marijuana, Virginia 210 and U.S. Business 29, Madison Heights; a Maryland man, 21, was charged.

Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle.

Possession of Marijuana, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 31, was charged.

FEB. 22

Credit Card Factoring, Randolph Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a debit card to obtain money.

FEB. 23

Petit Larceny, Mount Airy Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Driving while Intoxicated, U.S. 29 Bypass, Amherst; a Lynchburg man, 57, was charged.

FEB. 24

Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a local business.

Grand Larceny, Patrick Henry Highway, Arrington; an unknown offender stole a cell phone and a gift card.

Petit Larceny, Brightwells Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from private property.

Drug Violation, U.S. 29 Bypass, Amherst; an Amherst man, 39, was charged.

FEB. 25

Computer Forgery, Toytown Road, Amherst; an unknown offender forged and cash checks belonging to a local business.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 18, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Toytown Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.

FEB. 27

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a business.

Identity Theft/Obtain Money by False Pretense, Casey Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used someone’s identification to open a utility account.

FEB. 28

Forgery of Public Records/Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, S Hillcrest Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 32, was charged.

Larceny, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a trailer parked at a residence and stole miscellaneous items.

Driving under the Influence, Grand Larceny, Abduction by Force, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 52, was charged.

Credit Card Fraud, Amber Ridge Drive, Monroe; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to purchase merchandise.

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Altavista man, 45, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated/Assault on Law Enforcement Officer/Possession of Alcohol by a Person under 21, S Amherst Highway, Madison Heights; a Bedford man, 23, and an 18-year-old of Lynchburg were charged.

FEB. 29

Alcohol Possession, Adrian Street, Madison Heights; Three Juveniles were charged.

Larceny, Tavern Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a trailer parked at a residence and stole miscellaneous items.

Possession of Marijuana, Adrian Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 18, and a 19 year old of Madison Heights were charged.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

