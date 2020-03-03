Amherst County tilted in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary election Tuesday with 63% of the vote, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.
Biden, the projected winner of Virginia on Super Tuesday, received 1,521 votes in Amherst County, more three times the amount of the second highest vote-getter in the county, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who pulled in 431 votes, or 18%.
In all Amherst precincts Biden comfortably won the most votes. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was the third highest vote-getter with 195, or 8%, while former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg came in fourth with 161 votes, or 6.7%.
Overall, Amherst County cast 2,391 votes in the Democratic primary, up from the 1,602 votes cast in the county in 2016. In that race, the county leaned 1,044 votes in favor of Hillary Clinton while 546 supported Sanders.
Amherst, a Republican-leaning county, cast 4,482 votes in the GOP primary four years ago and 1,777 of those went to President Donald Trump.
In the 2016 presidential election Amherst solidly backed Trump with 9,719 votes while Clinton received 5,057 votes. Trump carried all county precincts except for one, Wright Shop, and cruised in Amherst with 63% of the vote.
— Justin Faulconer
