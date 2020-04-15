In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amherst County and Town of Amherst officials have developed ordinances addressing the continuity of government functions during the disaster.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors recently voted to send its proposed ordinance to an April 21 public hearing. The measure applies to the county’s board of supervisors, school board, planning commission, economic development authority board and service authority board as social distancing and wearing of masks in public is common to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The ordinance allows 100% electronic meetings of public bodies for the purpose of emergency response. Normally, a quorum – a majority of a board – must physically meet to carry out non-emergency business and those members wishing to meet remotely by electronic means must meet established criteria.
Meetings on emergency topics can be conducted entirely by remote electronic means. If a non-emergency topic is discussed, a quorum must then by physically present and members who do not wish or are not able to attend may call in by electronic means at their discretion.
The measure also extends the deadline for the first real estate tax payment of the year from June 5 to Aug. 5 in order to give supervisors more time to set the tax rate for the coming fiscal year that begins in July. The virus has led supervisors to halt the county budget process and it is expected for adoption around mid-June, more than a month later than normal.
The ordinance also would extend the deadline of the Business, Professional and Occupational License (BPOL), merchants’ capital, machinery and tools and business personal property taxes from May 1 to June 30, as well as extend land use deadlines while county staff is instructed to do the best they can to meet them.
Chairs of the local bodies also have discretion through the document to schedule meetings at times, places and manners that will best serve public health. County Attorney Michael Lockaby said if a chairperson wants to have a meeting in a larger venue, such as Amherst County High School, to accommodate spreading out of individuals, the document gives them leeway to do so.
Supervisors have implemented social distancing measures by placing seats six feet apart in the board meeting room and provided guidelines for residents to call into meetings electronically during public hearing on the county’s website.
Supervisors are waiting to assess the effects of the virus on the county’s budget as many businesses have shut down and the local economy has been crippled. Monroe resident Bill Peters, who addressed the board during its April 7 meeting, said communication between the county and the public is crucial as the crisis has thrown a monkey wrench into the 2020-21 fiscal year budget process.
Amherst Town Council during its April 8 meeting unanimously passed an emergency ordinance to modify public meeting and public hearing practices to address continuity of operations during the pandemic. The ordinance allows council to hold electronic meetings, in which a majority of council would not have to be physically present, for the purposes of town emergencies while allowing participation from the public electronically. The measure is in place for a period of two months.
The town asks residents to send in comments by phone or email on town topics so they can be read aloud during meetings. Recordings of council meetings are available on the town's website.
"We are doing everything we can to get information out electronically to the public so people can stay safe," Town Manager Sara Carter said.
The Amherst County Service Authority during its April 7 meeting discussed how the pandemic is affecting water revenues. Bob Hopkins, director of public utilities, on reported the authority's water and wastewater sales and revenues already were down 10% through February compared to last year before the effects of the pandemic hit.
Reduced water use, the effects of low-flow plumbing fixtures and the looming closure of the Central Virginia Training Center in Madison Heights have contributed to the slowdown, he said. Board member David Pugh said the revenue decline is likely to get worse as barbershops, beauty salons and other retail businesses temporarily closed due to the virus are not using water.
The authority’s board and Hopkins discussed postponing late fees and water shutoffs due the virus’s many harmful economic effects on residents. Hopkins said while the authority would work with individuals a system should be in place to make sure the money owed comes in eventually.
“I don’t think we can afford to give away the revenue,” Hopkins said.
Board member Tom Martin said residents should call in first if they are experiencing hardships such as being laid off and if there are such circumstances the authority can be understanding in working out payment schedules.
Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said any temporary relief should not be viewed as a "get-out-of-jail-free card" for payments owed.
The State Corporation Commission recently extended an order barring utilities from cutting off electricity, natural gas, water or sewer service to non-paying customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The ban, which had been set to expire May 15, has been pushed back to June 14.
“While we fervently wish otherwise ... it appears that the devastating economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are unlikely to abate significantly” by mid-May, the SCC wrote in an April 9 order.
The suspension of cut-offs does not absolve customers of unpaid bills, but rather ensures they will not lose service during the crisis.
Nor is the order retroactive to earlier unpaid bills that were not caused by the coronavirus outbreak. But the commission did urge utilities to work with customers already in arrears and seeking reconnection, to offer flexible payment plans and to waive fees to have service restored.
The commission also ordered late payment fees not be charged to customers affected by the virus’s economic impact.
Attorney General Mark Herring asked for the extension of the ban.
“No one should have to worry about having their utilities disconnected during this time of uncertainty, especially those Virginians who work hourly jobs and are more likely to be impacted by social distancing and business closures,” Herring said in a written statement.
The Roanoke Times contributed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.