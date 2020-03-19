The Amherst County Public Service Authority has closed the public area of its office on Phelps Road in Madison Heights until further notice. 

The authority, which provides water and sewer service, is putting the measure in place to implement social distancing due to the coronavirus. "This has no effect on ACSA's continued efforts to provide all our water and sewer customers services as normal; ACSA is not closing and all staff will be working," a statement on the county's website said. 

The authority asks that water and sewer bill payments be made by cash, check or money order in an envelope and placed in a slot on the front left side of the building, below the #113 sign. For more information call (434) 845-1605 during 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit the county's website at www.countyofamherst.com

- Justin Faulconer 

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments