Amherst County is soliciting proposals for the construction of a new transfer station at the county’s landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights.
The station would consist of a roughly 8,600-square-foot metal operations building, grading, the construction of about 1,600 linear feet of roadway, associated access roads and parking areas for trailers and equipment.
The county also is seeking proposals from interested companies for constructing two solid waste convenience centers at separate sites.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors previously voted 4-1, with member David Pugh opposed, to build the transfer station to haul waste to another location rather than expanding the landfill. Pugh has said he feels the landfill, which he described as a county asset, has known fixed budget costs while the other supervisors favored the transfer station option that County Administrator Dean Rodgers said is a more cost-effective operation.
The overall work is in accordance with Virginia’s Public-Private Education and Infrastructure Act (PPEA), a process enabling public bodies to bring private sector expertise on public projects. The solicitation for proposals on the work invites improvement to the suggested design to implement further cost savings for final construction, according to the county.
Rodgers told supervisors at their July 16 meeting the station’s building is simple but the road network is more challenging.
“One of the most significant costs are the roads,” Rodgers said. “Building the roads to handle the trucks is expensive if you have to build a lot of roads. So we’re really interested in ways to build less road, make it a shorter distance.”
The two solid waste center projects are a new site on Boxwood Farm Road and expanding the current Coolwell solid waste center.
The Boxwood Farm site would consist of two compactor units, three recycle containers, three bulk containers, an attendant building with a covered porch and deck area and lighting, fencing and landscape screening.
The Coolwell site would consist of installation of concrete pads around the site perimeter for five additional bulk/recycle storage containers and upgrades to the attendant building with a covered porch and deck.
The county is working to overhaul its solid waste collection by having new manned centers replace open top containers that often are overflowing with trash.
One of those centers on U.S. 60 West, called the Dodd’s Store site, has begun construction with officials hoping to make it operational in September, said Keith Stevens, the county’s director of public works.
The county had an “unexpected interruption” in services in the past two weeks when County Waste of Virginia, a firm that services trash pickup, had a piece of equipment out of service that caused trash overflow at open top dumpsters on U.S. 60 West, Long Mountain and Boxwood Farm Road, Stevens said.
The equipment was out for several days, causing temporary closures to handle the trash overflow, but the situation was restored last week, he said.
The dumpsters, which will be removed when the manned centers are ready, are designed for household garbage but many come by and bring items like roofing shingles, wood and yard debris, old HVAC systems and other items that should be taken to the landfill, according to Stevens.
“That’s a big problem that causes them to fill up so quickly,” he said.
If public works employees finds any identification left behind of illegal dumping at open top container sites, Stevens said it’s turned over to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the county has had some convictions.
